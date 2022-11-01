iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Position Cut by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,009 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5,973.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. 634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,316. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04.

