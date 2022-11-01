iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. 24,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.84. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

