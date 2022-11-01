Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) is Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 2.1% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $8,229,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

