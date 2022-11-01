Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CAO Timothy Kapalka Sells 2,382 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.32. 641,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,726. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.32 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $3,363,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 209.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

