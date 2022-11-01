Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,469 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 259% compared to the typical volume of 2,635 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 322,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 143,814 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4,670.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 121,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

