Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November 1st (ABMD, AIMC, AKBLF, AMRX, ARBK, ATCO, BBVA, BLBD, BSBR, CDXS)

Investment Analysts' downgrades for Tuesday, November 1st:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $380.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $350.00.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF)

was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $15.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating. Cheuvreux currently has €6.50 ($6.63) target price on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $187.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. HC Wainwright currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

