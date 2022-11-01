Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Sells $77,546.70 in Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $159,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Investar Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 7,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,381. The company has a market capitalization of $214.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Investar Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 10.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Investar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

