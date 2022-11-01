International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 859,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMXI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,794,671.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Money Express news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,794,671.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,419 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Money Express Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,688,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 270,864 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 708.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 189,010 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,936. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.59.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

