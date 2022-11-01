International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 859,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
IMXI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,794,671.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Money Express news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,794,671.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,419 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,936. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.59.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
