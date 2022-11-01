Insider Selling: Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Sells 7,986 Shares of Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. 637,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNC. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 30,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.