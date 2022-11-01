Insider Selling: UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) CEO Sells 16,341 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UGI Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. 1,402,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in UGI by 989.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

