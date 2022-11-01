Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells 64,519 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 64,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,309,735.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lee Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Lee Rosenthal sold 73,408 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,418,242.56.

On Friday, August 5th, Lee Rosenthal sold 29,748 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $583,358.28.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. 138,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -45.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.