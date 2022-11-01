Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 70,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $806,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,266,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,145,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy New Technology In Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Energy New Technology In Green sold 70,000 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $793,100.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 30,000 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $366,900.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 1,800 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 17,494 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $195,582.92.

On Thursday, October 6th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 10,199 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $118,308.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,106,536.87.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $3,014,932.57.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 535,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,650,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $1,805,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

