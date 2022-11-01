Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Sells 164,557 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. 11,076,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,854,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

