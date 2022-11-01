Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVZ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,627. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $680.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

