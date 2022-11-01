Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 137,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Innodata Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Innodata by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

