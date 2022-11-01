Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 418,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of IMKTA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.37. The stock had a trading volume of 62,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,298. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

