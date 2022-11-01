Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Down 8.4 %
IMH opened at $0.26 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.
About Impac Mortgage
