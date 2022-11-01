Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IMH opened at $0.26 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

