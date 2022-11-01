Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 948,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IMVT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. 11,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.64.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
