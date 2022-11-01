ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Update

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 13,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549,815 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 165,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

