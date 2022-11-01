Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) vs. Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Critical Contrast

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Finch Therapeutics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $30.99 million 3.07 -$34.12 million ($1.37) -1.91 Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 3.35 -$58.16 million ($1.61) -0.81

Ikena Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -25.20% -20.68% Finch Therapeutics Group -592.95% -40.10% -34.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ikena Oncology and Finch Therapeutics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 854.20%. Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,207.69%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Ikena Oncology.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

