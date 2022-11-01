Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 351,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $233,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,820,358 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.