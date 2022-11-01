Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 68,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,402. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91.

