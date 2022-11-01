Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.20% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. 8,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,396. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.