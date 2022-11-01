Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 226 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,360 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

