Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,301. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

