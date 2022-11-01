Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.72. 3,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.96. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

