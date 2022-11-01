Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,406 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $42,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Atkore by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after buying an additional 266,924 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atkore by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,129,000 after buying an additional 162,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Atkore Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $96.85. 6,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.20. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.