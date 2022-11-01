iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Up 1.3%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 472 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 472 ($5.70). 16,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 32,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466 ($5.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of £897.41 million and a PE ratio of 1,348.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 459.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 442.05.

iEnergizer Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

