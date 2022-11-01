ICON Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001148 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $216.93 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

