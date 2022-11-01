Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,351.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.