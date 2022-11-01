Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.8 %

HURN stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.04. 124,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,730 shares of company stock worth $252,107. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

