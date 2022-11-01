Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 47,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,520,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,313,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.