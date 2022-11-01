H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,153. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.