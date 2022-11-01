Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

HRL traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.45. 2,367,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 125,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 32.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

