Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 632.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hookipa Pharma

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.