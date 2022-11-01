HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

HTBI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $291,945.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

