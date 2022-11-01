Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.18.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.13. 4,198,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,093. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

