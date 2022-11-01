Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.76 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,450. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

