Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLLY. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Holley to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson purchased 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Holley Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

HLLY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $474.10 million, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. Holley has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. Holley had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts expect that Holley will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

