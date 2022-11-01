Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 766.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 67.7% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. 4,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,718. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $803.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

