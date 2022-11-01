Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research increased their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hexcel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

