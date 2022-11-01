HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,334. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -105.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.