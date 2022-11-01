Head to Head Survey: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) versus First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Riskified and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 1 4 0 2.50 First Advantage 0 2 3 0 2.60

Riskified presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.54%. First Advantage has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than First Advantage.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Riskified has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.1% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riskified and First Advantage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million 3.06 -$178.88 million ($1.32) -3.37 First Advantage $712.29 million 3.02 $16.05 million $0.39 36.03

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -73.07% -20.85% -18.00% First Advantage 7.39% 13.52% 8.13%

Summary

First Advantage beats Riskified on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

