Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.7 %

Hasbro stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,177. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hasbro by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

