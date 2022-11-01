Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CALM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of -0.13. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 60.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

