GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.87. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

