GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 10,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,664. The company has a market cap of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.87. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSI Technology Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSI Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

