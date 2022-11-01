Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Graybug Vision Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,741. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Graybug Vision

About Graybug Vision

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 47.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

