Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes $452,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on DINO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

NYSE:DINO traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,209. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.31. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

