Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 11,600 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8,059.06 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.54 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,932 shares of company stock worth $7,311,763. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

